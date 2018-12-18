× One shot inside Davenport Dollar General, police seeking gunman

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police said someone was shot inside a Davenport Dollar General store.

Police were on scene at the Dollar General located at 2604 West Locust Street on Tuesday morning, December 18.

The police were called to the store around 11:20 a.m. after one person was shot, according to Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski. There had been an altercation between two people prior to the shooting.

Chief Sikorski said there was “a person out that was involved in a shooting, so we want the public to be aware of that.”

The person who was shot was responsive, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.