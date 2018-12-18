Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Favorite Things

Active Endeavors is a locally owned outdoor store that is really fun to explore. It has quality clothing items for kids and adults. Don't be intimidated if you think you're not "ourdoorsy" or adventuresome - there are a lot of different items from backpacks, to gloves to slippers and shoes. To see all of the "Our Favorite Things" segments click here. Be sure to watch WQAD News 8 at 6:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Johnnie Jindrich's picks:

This furry hat with ear flaps just makes sense. Any shotgun deer hunter needs this hat. It's warm, it's good quality and it will keep you safe. Let's mix it up this holiday season and buy something that will surprise someone on your list.. This ENO hammock comes in different colors and you can hang it up indoors too! These Outdoor Research waterproof gloves will keep your hands warm and DRY. Ever bought a pair of cheap "waterproof gloves"? Yeah, you never will again...

Denise Hnytka's picks:

Acorn Slippers: Give the gift of something cozy this holiday season! Plus, there are super cute styles for kids... Kuhl Flight Jacket: There is nothing better than a warm, snuggly jacket - this would make a perfect gift and it would last for years to come. YETI mug: Have you heard the hype? I am here to say, this mug is truly remarkable. I love to drink my coffee out of a YETI cup in the morning - it really does stay hot for a very long time. YETI has all sorts styles and sizes of mugs.