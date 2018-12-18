Moline-Coal Valley announces new superintendent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- After a three-month process, the Moline-Coal Valley Board of Education has chosen the next superintendent.

Rachel Savage has been selected out of three finalists to fill the position for the 2019 fall semester, according to a press release from the school board. The search began when current Superintendent Lanty McGuire announced his retirement in September, 2018.

Savage started her career teaching Spanish in Dubuque, the release states. She then worked for the Williams School District in Williams, Arizona as a principal from for three years and a superintendent for three years. Most recently, she served as the principal for Bunger Middle School in Waterloo.

“We are excited to have Dr. Savage join the Moline-Coal Valley School District and look forward to working with her as the District prepares our students for their future,” Kate Schaefer, School Board President said.

Savage will start on July 1, 2019 with an annual salary of $165,000, the according to the release.

