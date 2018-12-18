Let’s Move QC: Getting the queen of the kitchen back to baking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRIDGE, Iowa -- Joni King is the queen of the kitchen, baking thousands of Christmas cookies and connecting with kids.

"It sounds crazy, but to me it's relaxing," she said.

Her baking has stamped memories on holidays past, but two years ago a shoulder injury shut down the fun. An MRI revealed that she had a torn rotator cuff.

Dr. Suleman Hussain with ORA Orthopedics said with an injury like that, the fix entails surgically reattaching a tendon with small anchors to the bone.

After four months of physical therapy, Joni was able to get back in the kitchen.

"I would not be able to do this if I didn't have the surgery," she said.