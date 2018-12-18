Kewanee woman gives presents to hundreds of kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois -- Today, Patchy's Toy Drive passed out over 800 bags full of toys to families at the Kewanee Salvation Army.

This is the 10th year for the toy drive, that founder Amber Patch-Trexell hosts in honor of her late brother.

"It's in memory of my brother who was killed in Afghanistan," Patch-Trexell said. "He loved kids and he didn't get to have any kids, so this is my way of giving back to the community. I always tell people that these are all his kids."

Patchy's Toy Drive partners with The Salvation Army to fill bags full of toys, clothes, movies, and books. Families in need can apply for the free presents at Kewanee Salvation Army.

Trexell says this is the largest amount of families served so far.

"When I started this 10 years ago, we had 200 kids," Trexell said.

"If you're a single mom and you can't afford anything, they work so hard to help you get stuff for your kids," said recipient Adriana Mojica.

Patchy's Toy Drive will be passing out more bags to registered families tomorrow, December 19th, at The Salvation Army. Distribution is from 10 a.m. until 1 in the afternoon.

"I don't want kids to go without for Christmas," Trexel said. "I couldn't imagine thinking of a child not having anything to open on Christmas morning."