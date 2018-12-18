In the Kitchen with Fareway: Homemade Dog Treats
MOLINE, Illinois — Fido deserves a treat this holiday season too! Try these simple 3 ingredient dog treats.
* 2 mashed bananas
* ½ cup peanut butter
* 3 cups oats
Mix well. Roll into ¼- ½ inch and use cookie cutters to make treats. Put on baking sheet with parchment paper and bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until firm. Let cool completely. Store in an airtight container.
* 2 Jars baby food or canned pumpkin
* 1-2 cups Whole wheat flour
Mix well. Roll into ¼- ½ inch and use cookie cutters to make treats. Put on baking sheet with parchment paper and bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until firm. Let cool completely. Store in an airtight container.
