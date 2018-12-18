× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Homemade Dog Treats

MOLINE, Illinois — Fido deserves a treat this holiday season too! Try these simple 3 ingredient dog treats.

* 2 mashed bananas

* ½ cup peanut butter

* 3 cups oats

Mix well. Roll into ¼- ½ inch and use cookie cutters to make treats. Put on baking sheet with parchment paper and bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until firm. Let cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Homemade Dog Treats

* 2 Jars baby food or canned pumpkin

* 1-2 cups Whole wheat flour

Mix well. Roll into ¼- ½ inch and use cookie cutters to make treats. Put on baking sheet with parchment paper and bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until firm. Let cool completely. Store in an airtight container.