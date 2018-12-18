Illinois Association of School Boards votes against giving schools option to arm teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONMOUTH, Illinois-- The debate on whether teachers should carry guns in schools is finally over, at least in Illinois. But at least one area principal is not on board.

On Tuesday at United High School, Mr. Molek prepares these seniors for their US History final. In addition to the expansion out West, US History also shows us there have been more than a dozen school shootings within the past decade.

United Principal Amy Schmitz trains her staff and students on what to do in an active shooter situation. She also has real time views from 55 security cameras inside and out, but the school does not have an armed school resource officer.

Earlier this year, United School District passed a resolution to give teachers the option to carry guns. But recently the Illinois Association of School Boards put a new rule in place; schools are not allowed to train or arm teachers.

For Principal Schmitz, there's not a one size fits all solution.

"This should be a local decision. Every school district is different, and we feel we know the needs of our school. I think it depends on the size of the school, your community, and what you feel best fits your school," says Schmitz.

Some members of the IASB who opposed the decision worry about police response times for rural districts like United.

But some agree. Some still question how arming teachers would actually work.

"If it needed to be locked up, would we have time to go get it? There could be cross fire which could put more students in danger," says teacher Ryan Molek.

The best response to keep history from repeating itself, for United at least, is this.

"Our philosophy is that what makes a school safe is a caring and respectful environment," says Schmitz.