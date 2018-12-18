× IHSA moving to district football scheduling starting in 2021

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois High School Association says member schools have voted to move to district scheduling beginning in 2021 and abandoning current conferences.

The IHSA said Tuesday schools had voted 324-307-69 to move to the new format in which schools from each class will be placed into eight geographic groups and play a round-robin schedule.

The top four teams in each of the eight groups qualify for the playoffs, based upon games played within each group. Districts will be in place for two years to allow for home-and-home scheduling for competing schools.

Remaining games on the nine-game regular season schedule will be arranged by schools at their discretion.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson says “there are pros and cons that impact our diverse football playing membership in a multitude of ways.