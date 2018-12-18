× Chicago Police seize 70 kilos in cocaine bust

CHICAGO, Illinois- Police have seized 70 kilos of cocaine after an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Jose Martinez Gomez, 33, of Chicago is being charged for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class X Felony).

On December 17, ISP officers in Chicago observed a tractor semi-trailer travel from Chicago to Westmont, and pull into a mechanic shop, which appeared to be closed.

They say hours later, officers observed a black minivan arrive at the shop and a male driver exit the minivan and enter the shop, before eventually returning to the minivan with items in hand.

The driver then drove away in the minivan, officers followed and stopped the black minivan.

The driver of the van was identified as Jose Martinez Gomez. Officers say Martinez Gomez had a knife between his legs and duct taped bricks in boxes in the middle of the van.

Police say the bricks in the boxes tested positive for cocaine and had a total approximate weight of 70 Kilos. Martinez Gomez was taken into custody.