× WeddingMax Sweepstakes 2019

It is sixteenth annual WeddingMax bridal show and the first show of the 2019 year! Providing you with the opportunity to book your preferred vendors early, to prevent losing your dates before they are booked by someone else.

This year’s show is Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at The TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL Tickets are $10 at the door and 5 in advance.

In the last couple years we have donated over $10,000 to local charities. This year we are donating all proceeds to high schools in the surrounding area.

​See the latest in wedding trends and donate money to a good cause by attending WeddingMax Bridal Show.

Register to win a $500 gift certificate for wedding invitations or bridesmaid dresses and a $500 gift certificate for tux rentals. Just fill out the form below to enter to win. Deadline for entry is January 5, 2019.