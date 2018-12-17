× Shots fired in Davenport leave behind shell casings, damage

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are investigating an incident where “numerous shell casings” were left at the scene of a shots-fired call.

Police responded to 3800 Bridge Ave. after a call came in at 1:00 a.m. on Dec. 16 about shots fired. Officers arrived at the address and found several shell casings. They also found damage to a building.

No injuries were reported from this incident. Police are investigating, but they are not releasing any other information.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge about the incident to call the Davenport

Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect

Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

