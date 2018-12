× Rock Island trash collection will be late over the holidays

ROCK ISLAND- During the weeks of December 24, and December 31, Trash and recycling will have different pickup schedules in Rock Island.

Trash collection will be on schedule Monday of both weeks but one day behind the rest of the week.

Recycling will be one day behind the regular schedule all week.

The Drop-Off Center located at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan will be open on Saturday.