Rock Island approves property tax increase, nearly $2 million in business incentives

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- During its Monday, Dec. 17 meeting, the Rock Island City Council approved a property tax increase. The city will collect nearly three percent more next year. The property tax rate is expected to increase to 2.6669 percent from 2.6038 percent. Aldermen Virgil Mayberry and Stephen Tollenaer voted against the proposal. Mayberry said nobody in his ward supported the increase.

Totals at the gas pump will increase next year in Rock Island. Aldermen unanimously voted to increase the fuel tax rate from three cents a gallon to five cents a gallon starting February 1, 2019. Some of the revenue is expected to go towards patching up the Milan Belt Way.

The city council also approved five incentive packages to help businesses that are expanding or moving to the city.

The nearly $2 million will help renovate old buildings and construct new locations.

Here's the breakdown of the incentive packages:

Agrisolutions

The farm equipment manufacturer will receive up to $50,000 in incentives to renovate the Coca-Cola factory in Rock Island.

Agrisolution is expected to invest over $900,000 and create over 90 new jobs at its new location over the next three years.

Coca-Cola will be moved out of the building by the spring.

Ecogistics

The company that coordinates shipping for businesses is building a new location by the McDonald's off 31st Avenue, receiving $800,000 in incentives.

The company is investing $4 million into the facility and expects to create more than 25 new jobs.

Ecogistics hopes to break ground in April.

Green Thumb Industries (GTI)

The medical marijuana cultivator has already started construction on a new facility near SOMETHING.

It will receive up to $775,000 in incentives.

It's investing more than $10 million into the project and adding 70 new jobs.

QC Pancake House

People have to sometimes wait more than an hour for a seat at the QC Pancake House. That's why the local brunch spot is renovating to expand the seating area and kitchen.

It'll get $140,000 in incentives.

The restaurant is expected to invest more than $532,000 into the renovations and create about a dozen new jobs.

Ms. Brimani's Hair Salon

After 20 years in its current location, Ms. Brimani's is getting a new location on 2nd Avenue.

The $185,000 in incentives will go towards renovations of an existing building.

Ms. Brimani's is adding a reception hall on the second floor of the building and a rooftop area for a few of the river skyline.

It's expected to invest more than $795,000.