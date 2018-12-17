Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Favorite Things

Revell Jewelers in Bettendorf, adjacent to Duck Creek Plaza is sure to wow any gem-loving lady on your holiday shopping list. Denise and Johnnie each choose three different items at a variety of price points... we're talking $175 to $80,000! From sweet little rings to big gems, you can find beautiful, custom jewelry at Revell. To see all of the "Our Favorite Things" segments click here. Be sure to watch WQAD News 8 at 6:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Denise Hnytka's picks:

10+ carat sapphire ring - Only $80k! Don’t worry about the price tag. It’s the thought that counts! Golden Zircon pendant - I love the unexpected color and cut. Banded diamond ring - perfect for the right hand! I wear one like it almost daily.

Johnnie Jindrich's picks:

How about these 4 ct. diamond stud earrings? How beautiful... *sigh*. Ho, Ho, Ho... I'll take four of these unique "stacker" rings. I like the mixed metals look... so fun to pick and choose and mix and match! Let's start a tradition, it's called: "A new one every year". Find some cool, unique pieces in the estate jewelry case at Revell Jewelers. Plus, there are so many different price points. Can you believe this blue topaz necklace is only $175.00? It's big too!