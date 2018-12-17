“Our Favorite Things” Four Seasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Four Seasons in Davenport has a vast selection of nice women's clothes for all ages and styles. Denise and Johnnie each choose three different items that may be a great addition to your holiday shopping list. Whether it's earrings, coats, jewelry or purses, Four Seasons is worth a shot to find something special for the woman on your list. To see all of the "Our Favorite Things" segments click here. Be sure to watch WQAD News 8 at 6:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Johnnie Jindrich's picks:

These necklaces turn into bracelets and vise versa. Vera Bradley lunch pails are so cute! Perfect for the little girl who wants to take her lunch to school in style, or for any woman who takes her lunch to work. You have to feel these! They are super stretchy & one size fits all - perfect to throw under and blouse. They’re meant to cinch you in without squeezing you so tight you have to cut off your Spanx at 2pm.

Denise Hnytka's picks:

Blue Tunic Winter Coat Leather earrings