Man charged with second-degree murder in Sunday morning stabbing death

Posted 5:42 pm, December 17, 2018, by , Updated at 06:15PM, December 17, 2018

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Police have charged Jose Yanez with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Rock Island early Sunday morning. His bond has been set at $500,000.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Antonio Ortiz, Jr. Preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Monday indicate that Ortiz died from a single stab wound to the chest, according to the Rock Island County coroner.

Police said they responded to the 2200 block of 17th Street at approximately 5:21 a.m. Sunday in reference to a possible burglary in progress with an injured subject. Responding officers located the victim on the front lawn of the residence with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

Jose Yanez

In a charging document filed with the 14th Judicial Circuit in Rock Island, State's Attorney John McGehee alleged that Yanez knowingly killed Ortiz by stabbing him with a knife. The state's attorney said that Yanez believed the circumstances would "justify or exonerate the killing, but his belief was unreasonable."

Yanez was also charged with the offense of domestic battery. A charging document alleges that he struck a woman who lives with him in the face with his fist.

