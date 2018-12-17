Man charged with second-degree murder in Sunday morning stabbing death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Police have charged Jose Yanez with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Rock Island early Sunday morning. His bond has been set at $500,000.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Antonio Ortiz, Jr. Preliminary results of an autopsy conducted Monday indicate that Ortiz died from a single stab wound to the chest, according to the Rock Island County coroner.

Police said they responded to the 2200 block of 17th Street at approximately 5:21 a.m. Sunday in reference to a possible burglary in progress with an injured subject. Responding officers located the victim on the front lawn of the residence with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

In a charging document filed with the 14th Judicial Circuit in Rock Island, State's Attorney John McGehee alleged that Yanez knowingly killed Ortiz by stabbing him with a knife. The state's attorney said that Yanez believed the circumstances would "justify or exonerate the killing, but his belief was unreasonable."

Yanez was also charged with the offense of domestic battery. A charging document alleges that he struck a woman who lives with him in the face with his fist.