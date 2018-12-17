× Find out when our next and only chance of wet weather arrives for the week

Bright but a bit cooler compared to the weekend with afternoon highs approaching the mid 40s. Any wind out there will be near calm overnight allowing temperatures to easily dip around the mid 20s. Fortunately, not much moisture to produce any pockets of fog, so visibility looks great!

That will lead to the week’s best with another round of sun on Tuesday and daytime highs approaching the 50 degree mark.

After Tuesday, our next and only system of the week tracks across the southern portions of the country. Even with that distance, clouds will be increasing in our area on Wednesday followed by our next form of precipitation that night into Wednesday. This will be all rain with the best coverage expected Wednesday morning before decreasing quickly later that day.

Skies will then slowly improve and temperatures will be colder with highs only in the 30s heading in the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

