Body identified in Scott County fire visible from miles away

SCOTT COUNTY- Autopsy results are in on the body found badly burned and unrecognizable in a Scott County house fire.

The body found in the fire at 23340 277th Ave, Le Claire has been identified as James P. Fisher the man who lived there.

“The fire and cause is still under Investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.”

The fire was on December 10, when police arrived the house was already fully engulfed in flames.