Best Christmas light displays around the Quad Cities

Holly Jolly Week began Monday, December 17 on Good Morning Quad Cities, and the GMQC Team showed off our favorite Christmas light displays around the area.

Eric’s favorite is right around the corner from the station, essentially. Scott Hildebrand’s yard is completely filled with inflatables and the giant Santa is taller than the two-story house! This year, there’s definitely a Star Wars theme. This one is definitely a display where you should park and let the kids walk around. It’s located at the corner of 26th Avenue and 15th Street. Note: 15th Street is closed in part of the area due to construction at the old Garfield School.

Angie drove to Coal Valley to find another inflatable display that a lot of people are talking about. This one is located at 1709 East 3rd Street and includes some holiday favorites as well as some very unique items. Take a look:

Jonathan showed off a house not far from his home in Davenport. He picked a home in the 4600 block of Westminster Court, near Eastern Avenue. The home actually lights up to songs on 107.1 FM, 12 times a night, from now until Wednesday, January 2. Take a look at his video below:

Ryan had two homes to feature. They were not just displays, but also Holiday light shows!

His first was in Bettendorf, at 18 Oakbrook Place. They're known as the Oakbrook Lights. The show uses a mix of Christmas themed and Non-Christmas themed song ... including a grand finale to songs from the hit musical, The Greatest Showman.

The second home Ryan featured was Candy Cane Corner in Davenport. That home is located at 1004 57th Place. This home also uses a computer system to sync music to lights.

Honorable mention: Eric has one more display worth looking at: