The secret behind Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery sauce

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery hosted a soft opening for family and friends on Sunday, December 16th. The cheesery will open it's doors Monday, December 17th. The restaurant specializes in gourmet mac & cheese, but also sells sandwiches, soups, and salads. There are also options for gluten free customers.

"The pulled pork, that`s one of my top favorites," co - owner Beth Aronson said. "Then we have a jalapeno popper, that's another really good spicy one."

Cheesy Cow offers 11 different mac & cheeses. It uses two different types of cheeses to make the special sauces. The sauces are all made from scratch, which Aronson says is the secret to the taste.

"The nice creaminess and the texture is amazing," Aronson said. "That is the secret."

Cheesy Cow will be located in Bettendorf, at 4850 BettPlex Drive. The same people who created Coffee Hound are behind this new restaurant.

"It's what people want," Aronson said. "They want the comfort, they want to be with their family and friends."