× Rock Island Police and RICO Coroner’s Office investigate early morning homicide

ROCK ISLAND– Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man as a homicide.

According to Rock Island Coroner Brian Gustafson, a man was taken from his home to Unity Point Health Trinity for treatment. When he arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead 15 minutes later just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Rock Island Police are not releasing any other information at this time.

We still don’t know how the man died, but it is being investigated as a homicide.

The name of the victim is not yet being released pending notification of his family.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.