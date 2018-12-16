Quiet and mild pattern eating away at a snow filled Christmas

Dreaming of a white Christmas? The chances still don’t look all that great, but a sliver of hope does remain!

Last week we talked about how the snowpack over parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota would continue to melt allowing warmer temperatures to overspread the region. What a difference a week makes as the existing snow continues to dwindle in size. Meanwhile, here in the Quad Cities we have managed to melt nearly all of our existing snowpack from the previous blizzard weeks ago. With the bare ground, our temperatures have warmed up well into the 40s and even 50s the last few days.

There is ONE model that consistently tries to develop a swath of snow and an associated area of low pressure right around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Other models, such as the European, keep the energy further south and don’t bring in enough moisture this far north and west. Because of this, our chances for a white Christmas remain on the low side of things, with around a 25% or less chance.

One thing to watch regarding what the GFS, or American model is picking up on, is will there be an energy source to latch onto the colder conditions that will be in place around Christmas to squeeze out some areas of snow. The pattern certainly looks more active heading into next week and we could very well see some ingredients come together.

Interestingly enough, storm systems tend to ride temperature gradients, including where there is no snow vs snow on the ground. Notice how far north the snowpack is now, that would typically take an area of low pressure to our west keeping us in the warm sector.

There is still time for many of these variables to change, but we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on the American model to see if this trend continues.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here