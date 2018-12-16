The Chicago Bears clinch the division for the 1st time in 8 years, and what made it even sweeter was, beating the Packers. Highlights, inside the locker room after the game, and sounds from players and coach Nagy.
Bears Clinch The Division For The 1st Time In 8 Years
-
WQAD 1st Half Sportscast December 1st
-
Join Hundreds of Women and GO RED for Heart Health on November 1st
-
Quad City Woman Shares Her Story After Surviving 3 Heart Attacks
-
Abby Finkenauer to be first woman to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District
-
Watch: Police chase vehicle through Davenport, 4 juveniles charged
-
-
Moline appoints interim police chief
-
WQAD Sports September 2nd
-
Rainy weather changes plans for Village of East Davenport Christmas Walk
-
24 Amazon workers hospitalized after ‘automated machine’ punctures bear repellent
-
Kent State recruits Kalin Bennett, student-athlete with autism, to play DI basketball
-
-
Davenport teen arrested after police chase, shooting warrant
-
‘Elf on the Shelf’ visits WQAD News 8: See what he’s up to all December long
-
Milan parade continues tradition for the first time since 2015