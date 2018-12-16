Bears Clinch The Division For The 1st Time In 8 Years

The Chicago Bears clinch the division for the 1st time in 8 years, and what made it even sweeter was, beating the Packers. Highlights, inside the locker room after the game, and sounds from players and coach Nagy.