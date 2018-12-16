× At least four gunfire crimes in Rock Island overnight, one confirmed shooting

ROCK ISLAND– At least one shooting and three other gunfire crimes made for a busy night for Rock Island police.

According to the Rock Island police report, a 39-year-old man was shot near the 1200 block of 14th Street in Rock Island at 1:56 a.m. The offense listed is Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

In addition to the shooting, there were three Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm offenses filed.

400 Block of 9th Street in Rock Island at 10:05 p.m. Saturday

600 Block of 41st Street in Rock Island at 11:57 p.m. Saturday

1700 Block of 7th Street in Rock Island at 1:32 a.m. Sunday

No word on the condition of the man shot.

No word on if any of these incidents are connected.

We will update this story as information becomes available.