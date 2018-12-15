× Amber Alert issued for 13-month-old that was in the backseat of a stolen car

FARMINGTON, Illinois — A 13-month-old boy was reported missing out of Fulton County, Illinois, southeast of the Quad Cities.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday, December 15. According to the alert, 13-month-old Bentley Dutz was in the backseat of a gold 2000 Ford Taurus when it was stolen at a Circle K.

The Taurus license has Illinois plates that read “AT70987.” The car has a cracked front windshield.

Bentley is described as having blond hair and wearing a Bob the Builder yellow and white onesie with a blue hood. He was last seen around 5 p.m.

According to the alert, there were three suspects involved. One was identified as 24-year-old James T. Jackson, a black man wearing a black T-shirt and white jeans. The other suspects were not named, but were described as black men ages 19 and 20. One was described as wearing a yellow Reebok hooded sweatshirt and the other was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

The Taurus was last seen in the Bartonville area around 6 p.m., which is a village in Peoria County, located about 95 miles away from the Quad Cities.

“If you see the vehicle, do not approach the vehicle,” read a statement from the Fulton County ESDA.