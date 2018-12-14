You’re getting a good deal if you live in the Quad Cities, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES -- If you want to get the most bang for your mortgage buck, a new study says the Quad Cities is the place to be. The QCA ranks in the top five most affordable mid-sized metropolitan areas in the country.

The study ranked affordability by comparing household incomes with average home prices. It did not look at tax or other income factors.

The Quad Cities, which has a median home price of $133,900 and a median household income of $54,173, was ranked fifth out of 87 areas.

The comparison was done by NerdWallet, a business that gives financial advice. It considered areas between 250,000 and 1 million people and used information from the National Association of Realtors, the U.S. Census Bureau and in-company surveys.

Here's a list of the top 5 best and worst deals.

Top 5 most affordable

1. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pennsylvania

2. Peoria, Illinois

3. Rockford, Illinois

4. Erie, Pennsylvania

5. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa-Illinois

Top 5 least affordable

1. Honolulu, Hawaii

2. Boulder, Colorado

3. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida

4. Reno, Nevada

5. Eugene, Oregon

