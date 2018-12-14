YOUR HEALTH: A new device uses digitized brain activity to reduce stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDWOOD, California – We've all felt it: life gets out of control and we get stuck in a cycle of stress and all the negative symptoms come with it.

Cereset is helping people "reset" their brain's balance using only sound feedback.

Jodi Whittemore's could hear her own brain frequencies being echoed back to her after being amplified and digitized into musical tones with these devices.

Cereset's client services director, and certified medical assistant Sonya Crittenden compares the effect to tuning a piano.

"They listen to that and their brain is able to perceive its own activity and use that information to balance itself or recalibrate it," she said.

Jodi says it got her back on track after some stressful years with her family.

Her daughter Chloe's five concussions caused anxiety, sadness, and problems focusing that stressed the whole family.

"I couldn't sleep well, I didn't feel well," said Jodi. "I wasn't motivated. I wasn't productive."

These leads give technicians a lot of information about imbalances in the brain.

Sonya says the brain recognizes imbalances and corrects them.

"They've usually tried everything by the time they get to us," said Crittenden.

The program is four in-office sessions of about 45-minutes experiencing the brain echoing process, then daily maintenance with this home unit.

Jodi noticed changes three weeks to the day after her sessions.

"Started setting new goals, and you know, started exercising again, taking care of myself better, just had a whole new hopeful outlook."

