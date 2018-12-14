× Woman hit juvenile with her car and fled, Davenport police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are looking for a woman they say was the driver in a hit-and-run crash involving a juvenile.

Davenport police, fire and medics responded at 8:37 a.m. on Dec. 13 to the intersection of West 3rd Street and Division Street, according to a press release. They found the victim of a hit and run there, who was a juvenile pedestrian.

The driver of the car had fled the scene. She’s described as a black female driving a white 2005-2008 Chevy Malibu with a driveaway license plate. This type of plate is designed for business vehicle transportation and does not have a regular number.

The juvenile sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. No other information is known.

Anyone who has information about this accident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563)326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “City Connect Davenport, IA” or Crime Reports by Motorola”.

This is an ongoing investigation. News 8 will provide updates as more information is made available.