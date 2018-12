Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Police are investigating a shots-fired report at an apartment complex near I-74.

It happened at Loganwood Apartments around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 14. The apartments are located at 2104 18th Ave.

News 8 saw police searching a car at the complex.

So far, there is no word on what happened or if anyone was hurt. No other information is known at this time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is available.