Serial child pornographer gets 40 to life in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa- A Des Moine man will spend 40 years behind bars after 12 men and woman found him guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Raymond Wayne Eugene Hall,33, was sentenced December 7, to 40 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervision.

The DOJ says Hall, a Des Moines resident, pleaded guilty on June 11, 2018, to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, commonly known as production of child pornography.

They say Hall pleaded guilty to making child pornography with a hidden camera, and admitted to making child pornography of another victim.

According to the sentencing, Hall recorded himself engaged in various sex acts with the victim.

He would record with his cell phone and stored the videos on his laptop.

Hall had been convicted in 2006 in Polk County, Iowa of sexual exploitation of children for collecting child pornography.

As a result, Hall was required to register on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. The judge handed this sentence, in part, based on his prior conviction and his status as a registered sex offender.

“Prosecuting people who prey on children is one of the top priorities of our office, Raymond Hall is precisely the type of sexual predator we need to take off the street.”-United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

Anyone with knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.