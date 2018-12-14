× New Illinois gun laws restricting access take effect January 1

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- Two new gun laws affecting waiting periods and “dangerous” gun owners will take effect on the new year.

According to the Office of Senator Neil Anderson, the first law titled “SB 3256/PA 100-0606” Creates a 72-hour waiting period on all firearms, not just handguns.

The bill also eliminates the current waiting period exemption when a non-Illinois resident buys a gun at an Illinois gun show.

A violation of this law would be considered a class four felony.

The second new gun law titled “HB 2354/PA 100-0607” Allows family or police to petition the court for an ex parte order (Restraining order or an order that benefits only one side in a case)if the person:

“poses a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself/herself or another by having in his/her custody or control, owning, purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm.”

This new law would allow family or police to take away a persons right to own a firearm without their knowledge if they are deemed “too dangerous”.

The law would also allow police easy access to search warrants to search homes and seize weapons if the court has reason to believe the banned person has guns.