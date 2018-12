× Hy-Vee giving away 400 hams in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Davenport Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will be handing out 400 Hormel hams this month.

According to Hy-Vee, the giveaway is part of its second annual “Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays” campaign.

Hams will be available starting at 4 p.m. at Goose Creek Park. The event runs for two hours or until all hams are distributed.

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 18

Where: Goose Creek Park, 6000 Scott St. Davenport, Iowa