Government bridge closures coming in December, 2018

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Mark your calendars. If you plan on using the government bridge in the coming weeks, you might find it closed due to repair work.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic on Dec. 15, 22, and 29, according to a press release.

The closure is to help with repairs on Lock No. 15.

Drivers should plan on using the Centennial Bridge during these days.