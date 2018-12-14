× Galesburg Public Safety is not calling you to ask for money

GALESBURG, Illinois — If Galesburg Public Safety calls you and asks for your money, officials say you should hang up. It’s a scam.

Residents have been receiving fake phone calls listed under the department’s phone number, according to a statement from city hall. The number is (309) 343-9151.

Reports to city hall say the caller requests money. In some cases, the call has indicated a family member is in trouble.

Officials at city hall said people should exercise caution when receiving a call from this number. Any spoofed calls should be reported to Galesburg Public Safety back at the same number. Recipients of the strange call are also urged not to send the caller money or any personal information.

It’s unclear how many people have been affected by these calls.