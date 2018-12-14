× Fog causes a challenge for morning commuters

Good morning!

We are closely watching the visibility values across Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois this morning as our atmosphere remains quite stagnant.

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for areas shaded in yellow. Anytime we see visibility values less than a mile, we will have some issues on the roads.

Some schools are starting a few hours late this morning as well. Click here for the complete list.

The fog will dissipate into mid-morning, however our Futuretrack computer model continues to show some reduced visibilities in Western Illinois as late as 10-11 a.m. this morning. After the fog dissipates, we expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 41.

Don’t out-drive your headlights this morning and be sure to allow plenty of time to get where you’re going. I’ve noticed people pretty upset with me driving the speed limit lately. Let’s ease off the gas and be courteous!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen