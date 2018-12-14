× Davenport felon forces police into two hour standoff

DAVENPORT, Iowa- A Davenport man with several warrants forced police into a two-hour standoff when he barricaded himself in a house.

Friday, December 14, DPD says they pulled up to 2203 Iowa St attempting to find and arrest Rodney Foutch.

“Foutch was wanted for 2 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth with intent to distribute, harassment 3rd degree and federal warrants.”

Officers talked with occupants of the residence who then told police that Foutch was inside.

Police say they tried to coax Foutch out but he refused and barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom.

Officer’s formed a perimeter around the house and called in Negotiators and members of the Emergency Services Team.

After 2 hours of negotiating Foutch surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Foutch was then transported to the Scott County jail and booked in on his charges.