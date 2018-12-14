× Brighter skies ahead… no winter chill until Santa’s arrival

The cloudiness throughout the morning is showing signs of shrinking, and thus we should be able to see some sun before the day ends. Temperatures will hover near the 40 degree mark for the rest of the afternoon. By tonight, we could see some fog in spots across the area but not as dense as fair skies and calm winds will lead to that possibility.

Expect another weekend with bright skies and pleasant temperatures with highs around the mid 40s. Next disturbance will graze the area by Wednesday, however it doesn’t appear very organized. If conditions change then that day could lead to a few light showers.

The winter cold still shows no signs of returning until we head to the Eve of Christmas Eve with highs dropping around the freezing mark. No real chance for snow I see by Christmas, but I’ll keep an eye on it none the less.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

