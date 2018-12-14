× BREAKING: Flames, smoke pour out of Muscatine house

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is responding to a large house fire as flames and smoke pour from the home.

It’s happening at the corner of 4th Street and Linn Street just a few blocks northwest of the Mississippi River bank.

The City of Muscatine released a photo on its Facebook page showing the fire. Flames can be seen pouring out of the north side of the house. Smoke is streaming from the windows on the first floor.

“PLEASE AVOID 4TH AND LINN AREA – Structure fire. Muscatine Fire on scene,” the post reads.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is available.