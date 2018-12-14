× 3 people, including a juvenile, arrested for cocaine in Dixon

DIXON, Illinois- 3 Sterling residents, including a juvenile were arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

According to the Dixon Police Department, Hunter L. Ristau, 24, and Mariann C. Poff, 23, both of Sterling were arrested on several charges related to cocaine possession and delivery.

A 15-year-old has also been arrested for the same charges.

The trio faces the following charges:

3 counts possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance-cocaine, (15-100 grams) a class X felony

3 counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, (15-100 grams) a class 1 felony

The two adults were placed in Lee County Jail while the teen was released to her guardian.