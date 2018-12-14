× 15-year-old missing from Galesburg and considered endangered

GALESBURG, Illinois- Galesburg Police stated in a Facebook post that a teen is missing and considered endangered.

Lorenzo Davis, 15, has been declared a missing endangered juvenile by the GPD.

WQAD reached out to the GPD for more information but no one was available.

Usually a missing Juvenile is considered endangered if they have a medical condition or disappeared under circumstances that put them in danger.

Police ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Lorenzo Davis please call the Galesburg Police Department immediately at 309-343-9151 or 9-1-1.