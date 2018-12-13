× Victim identified in deadly Moline shooting

MOLINE, Illinois- Police have released the names of both the victim and the suspect in the December 9, fatal shooting in Moline.

Police say around 5:48 a.m. on December 9, they arrived at 402 8th Street in Moline to find a man gravely wounded.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner identified the victim as William T. Fowler, 31 of Moline.

Fowler has since been declared clinically deceased and his body is being kept on life support so his organs can be donated.

Detectives revealed in their investigation that the house was a target for the shooting but not the victim specifically.

Moline Police attempted to interrogate Nathan C. Luten, 29, of Silvis. However, Luten threatened to kill a Moline Police Detective and took off in a vehicle when detectives tried to take him into custody.

Police say Luten is a suspect in the shooting death of William Fowler as well as two juveniles.

Luten is currently in custody at the Rock Island County Jail on charges of harassment by telephone with threat of death, threatening a public official and aggravated fleeing/eluding a peace officer.

Police found Luten at a house in Silvis and arrested him around 1:00 p.m that same day.

“Moline Police are continuing to examine evidence in the case and have been assisted with the investigation by the Quad City Federal Gang Task Force, East Moline Police, Silvis Police, Illinois State Police, Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department and the Rock Island Police Department.”

Detective Michael Griffin says there have been no formal charges filed yet and police are asking “anyone with information to please contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140”