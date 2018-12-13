× Trump meets with nations newly elected governors

WASHINGTON D.C- President Donald J. Trump met with many governors-elect in the White House to discuss shared priorities.

According to the White House, these include workforce development, improving infrastructure, supporting veterans and military families, Opportunity Zones, and combatting the opioid crisis.

The white house released the list of all in attendance, they include Illinois new governor to be, J.B Pritzker.

The White House

President Donald J. Trump

Vice President Mike Pence

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President

Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President

Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to the President

John DeStefano, Counselor to the President

Andrew Bremberg Director, Domestic Policy Council

Doug Hoelscher, Director, Intergovernmental Affairs

Trump Administration

Secretary Wilbur Ross, Department of Commerce

Secretary Alex Acosta, Department of Labor

Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services

Secretary Elaine Chao, Department of Transportation

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Department of Homeland Security

External Participants

Governor Mike Dunleavy, AK

Governor-elect Ron DeSantis, FL

Governor-elect Brian Kemp, GA

Governor-elect Lourdes “Lou” Leon Guerrero, GU

Governor-elect Brad Little, ID

Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker, IL

Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer, MI

Governor-elect Mike DeWine, OH

Governor-elect Kevin Stitt, OK

Governor-elect Kristi Noem, SD

Governor-elect Bill Lee, TN

Governor-elect Albert Bryan, USVI

Governor-elect Tony Evers, WI