QC's Missing bag of toys returned to rightful owner

QUAD CITIES- A Local man found several large bags of toys close to Walmart in the QC and made a Facebook post trying to find the owners.

The post was picking up steam with 35 shares within a few hours.

However Joseph Dauen Sr (the man who found the toys) made a follow up post to let everyone know there was a happy ending!

The toys apparently fell off a Salvation Army Toys For Tots truck.