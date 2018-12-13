Our Favorite Things
K'nees Florists in Moline is just just plants and flowers, it has a nice gift shop too. Denise and Johnnie each choose three different items that may be a great addition to your holiday shopping list. There are plenty of items that would be the perfect additive to a special gift. To see all of the "Our Favorite Things" segments click here. Be sure to watch WQAD News 8 at 6:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.
Denise Hnytka's picks:
- Christmas Tree Picks - These take up a lot of real estate and can hide flaws in a tree. Bundle a few into a bouquet!
- Hat/Scarf - This furry black miracle does double duty, depending on how you style it!
- Macrame Plant Hanger - Channel your inner Joanna Gaines with a hanging succulent. An Instagram fav right now!
Johnnie Jindrich's picks:
- These unicorn headbands are perfectly dreamy and girly. These exist in real life at K'nees Florists.
- This wooden tray has me envisioning four fabulous glasses of cold white wine on your patio table in the summertime. Comes in two sizes!
- I love this pop of fun color! A nice big bag is always a good idea. This one has fun multi-color tassels and trim.
41.506700 -90.515134