Our Favorite Things

K'nees Florists in Moline is just just plants and flowers, it has a nice gift shop too. Denise and Johnnie each choose three different items that may be a great addition to your holiday shopping list. There are plenty of items that would be the perfect additive to a special gift. To see all of the "Our Favorite Things" segments click here. Be sure to watch WQAD News 8 at 6:30 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Denise Hnytka's picks:

Christmas Tree Picks - These take up a lot of real estate and can hide flaws in a tree. Bundle a few into a bouquet! Hat/Scarf - This furry black miracle does double duty, depending on how you style it! Macrame Plant Hanger - Channel your inner Joanna Gaines with a hanging succulent. An Instagram fav right now!

Johnnie Jindrich's picks:

These unicorn headbands are perfectly dreamy and girly. These exist in real life at K'nees Florists. This wooden tray has me envisioning four fabulous glasses of cold white wine on your patio table in the summertime. Comes in two sizes! I love this pop of fun color! A nice big bag is always a good idea. This one has fun multi-color tassels and trim.