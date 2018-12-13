× Multiple bomb threats made in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES- Following the string of bomb threats across the nation and the Quad Cities Moline Police have released a statement.

“In Moline, we have responded to 3 bomb threats, each email contained the same threat and each were unfounded. They do not appear to be legitimate threats as it relates to Moline. Like always, we are asking anyone that sees anything suspicious, report it to the police.”

Here is a screenshot of the message that has been sent around.

Moline police say they are working with federal authorities.