Even with warmth on the way, snow is possible right before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It sure looks like we're going to make up for lost time. November 2018 was quite chilly in the Quad Cities, with an average temperature of 33 degrees. Over the next 8 days, we'll see the same weather.

Pretty nice to have November weather in December, right? We have rain in the forecast for today with little/no snow through Christmas week.

But that still doesn't mean I'm going to nudge us down from 20% for our chance of a White Christmas.

Here's how it's going to work: Next week will remain quite mild across much of the U.S. The only cool spots will be in the New England states.



However, by December 23rd...the days before the holiday, there are signs of another chunk of cold air.

So warm air is the name of the game through December 23rd. After that, a chunk of cold air. Whether we get a storm system to spin up and head in our direction, that remains to be seen. Still, I think there's a snow zone that will set up somewhere from Missouri, up into the Great Lakes in the days right before Christmas.

Check back with us to see if we can find any storm systems in our long-range computer models.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen