× Clinton’s $800,000 water storage project complete

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The $800,000 maintenance and re-painting project on Iowa American Water’s elevated Bluff Water Storage Tank in Clinton is now complete.

The tank, located on Circle Drive in Clinton, has been out of service since early August.

Jim Runzer, Director of Operations said:

“This work was necessary to extend the service life of our elevated storage tank, Water tanks serve a vital role in our water distribution systems by enabling consistent water pressure in customers’ homes and businesses, providing adequate water supply during high demand periods and for fire protection.”

The contractor for the work was American Suncraft Construction Company of Medway, Ohio.