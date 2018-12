Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bettendorf wins 7 matches getting 4 pins on their way to a close 35-34 ein over North Scott in Wrestling.

Rock Island Girls Basketball extends their WB6 win streak to 34 with a 58-30 win over Alleman.

Galesburg needs double overtime to beat Moline 52-44.

United Township falls to Quincy 74-64.

Orion runs past rival Rockridge 45-27.

Pleasant Valley starts quick against Davenport West beating the Falcons 67-57.