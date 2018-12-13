× After tonight, long stretch of dry weather… Staying mild, too

Rain will be developing from south to north as we head through the afternoon hours. By the time the rain arrives temperatures will top out near 40 degrees. This rain will continue this evening and overnight with the better coverage slowly pushing farther east of the river.

The rain will become more of a drizzle event after midnight before ending near sunrise. Possibility the drizzle could be mixed or change over to freezing drizzle only if I see the temperature drops at the freezing mark of 32 degrees. I’ll keep an eye on it.

Skies will then improve as early as tomorrow afternoon and stay that way right through the weekend. In fact, no organize chance for rain or snow as we head through all of next week with widespread 40s still anticipated.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

