2 in critical condition after crash, helicopter life flight not an option due to fog

KNOX COUNTY- Two people were sent to OSF in Peoria after failing to stop at an intersection and being hit by a tractor-trailer.

The Knox County Sherrif department says around 8:00 a.m. December 13, they arrived at the scene of an accident to find two people injured.

Waylon R. Clark 31, and Heidi Clark 32, of Monmouth, were driving an SUV eastbound on Knox Road 1300 N and failed to stop at the stop sign.

Dirk A. Steele 35, of Maquon, was driving southbound on Illinois Route 41 in a tractor-trailer and hit the drivers side of the SUV and pushed it into the south side ditch.

According to Mike Howard, Director of Operations at Galesburg Hospitals Ambulance Service, both occupants of the SUV were transported to Cottage Hospital. They were then transferred to Peoria OSF by ambulance when it was decided that Life Flight was not an option due to thick fog.

Captain Jason Landers says the crash is still under investigation.